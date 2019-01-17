PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — We now know the identity of the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that ended in Roseville Tuesday night. But still, victims and the community want answers as to what led this suspect on a shooting spree.

Kelly Noble is neighbors with the 93-year-old victim Mary Toste, who was shot at her home Tuesday.

“I would come up periodically just to see how she was doing,” said Noble.

She said she’s trying to understand how anyone would want to hurt her friend Mary.

“Sad, but I’m just so baffled, why?” She said.

Mary Toste may have been 93-years-old, but Kelly says don’t let that age fool you.

“She’s a real spitfire for 93, she’d come out here and take care of the property and the gardening,” she said.

What’s most puzzling is how the suspect ended up at Mary’s rural home.

“What’s he doing driving down this road in the middle of nowhere?” she asked.

It’s a remote area in Penryn and Mary’s home has one of the longest driveways in the area. It’s hard to imagine what a stranger would be doing up there.

“This was such a fluke, I mean way out here in the country this guy is driving around from Montana somewhere? Just out of the blue decided to go up this driveway?” she questioned.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office has identified 47-year-old Stanley Stepanski as the gunman who died in the police shoot out after a rampage that lasted for over an hour and a half Tuesday night.

Detectives say Stepanski killed Mary and tried to take the life of another man, Brian Pierce, the owner of a nearby solar company. He and his 8-year-old daughter were driving down the street when Stepanski shot him.

His employees say Brian’s daughter held her father’s wound as they drove to a nearby fire station.

“We are all sending him positive vibes and prayers,” said Alberto Toruno.

While Mary will never be able to return home, Kelly says in a way she’s already there.

“She’s with her husband now, so hopefully she can rest in peace,” she said.

Investigators say Stepanski has been in trouble with the law including several felony assault charges, one involving his mother.