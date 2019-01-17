LIVE RADAR:Track the rain moving across our region in near real-time.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:burglar, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police in Stockton say a burglar broke into a house on West Adams Street and when officers showed up, he climbed a tree and refused to come down.

This all happened in the middle of Wednesday’s wind and rain storm.

Police say the man, who they’ve identified as 42-year-old Christopher Jachalke, stayed in the tree for several hours during the storm, refusing to surrender.

Crisis negotiators from the Stockton Police Department eventually talked the man down. He’s now being charged with burglary and resisting arrest.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s