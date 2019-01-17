STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police in Stockton say a burglar broke into a house on West Adams Street and when officers showed up, he climbed a tree and refused to come down.

This all happened in the middle of Wednesday’s wind and rain storm.

Police say the man, who they’ve identified as 42-year-old Christopher Jachalke, stayed in the tree for several hours during the storm, refusing to surrender.

Crisis negotiators from the Stockton Police Department eventually talked the man down. He’s now being charged with burglary and resisting arrest.