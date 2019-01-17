DAVIS (CBS13) – More than a dozen Dutch Bros. locations throughout the Central Valley and the North Bay will be raising money for the Natalie Corona Memorial Fund on Thursday.

Dutch Bros. says $1 from each drink sold is being donated to the fallen officer’s memorial fund.

The fund was organized by the Davis Police Department.

A total of 17 Dutch Bros. locations are participating.

Officer Corona was shot and killed on duty last Thursday. The suspect, Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, shot and a killed himself.

The memorial service for Officer Corona is scheduled for Friday morning at the ARC Pavilion at UC Davis.