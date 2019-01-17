SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A federal judge is blaming PG&E’s uninsulated power conductors for the deadly California wildfires over the last two years, including the Camp Fire in Butte County that took 86 lives.

The U.S. District Judge William Alsup said he made the tentative conclusion as part of his plan to force PG&E to undergo a massive equipment inspection and tree-pruning program ahead of the next fire season.

According to court documents, the court tentatively found the “single most recurring cause of the large 2017 and 2018 wildfires attributable to PG&E’s

equipment has been the susceptibility of PG&E’s distribution lines to trees or limbs falling onto them during high-wind events.”

PG&E issued a statement responding to the judge saying:

“We are committed to complying with all rules and regulations that apply to our work while working together with our state and community partners…

And across all sectors and disciplines to develop comprehensive, long-term safety solutions for the future.”

The court also ordered that PG&E will discuss the tentative findings at a hearing on Jan. 30.