LODI (CBS13) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of auto burglaries at a Starbucks in Lodi, police said Thursday.

Over the past two months, the Lodi Police Department said there have been 14 vehicle burglaries happening in the early morning at a Lodi Starbucks. Stockton and Manteca have also had similar burglaries.

After an investigation into the series of crimes, detectives along with the AB 109 Task Force and the San Joaquin Auto Theft Task Force (RATT), officers arrested 20-year-old Senai Gebrentensae from Modesto and 22-year-old Johnnie Montex from Modesto on multiple counts of burglary and conspiracy.

Police said they used the vehicle below to commit the burglaries.

In light of these crimes, the Lodi Police Department reminded the public of a few safety tips: