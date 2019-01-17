CAMINO (CBS13) – We’ve learned the names of the three people who died in a crash in Camino earlier this week.

Police say the victims are:

Javier Urenda, 51, from Fremont

Nancy Jimenez, 24, from Stockton

Cielo Urenda, 1, from Fremont

California Highway Patrol says Javier Urenda was driving in the westbound direction when he lost control near Camino Heights Drive and spun out.

ALSO: 1-Year-Old Girl Among 3 Killed In Highway 50 Crash Near Camino

His car crossed into oncoming traffic, where it struck another vehicle.

The driver and the one-year-old girl in the back of the car were ejected.

Officers say the driver of the other vehicle, a 39-year-old man from Pollock Pines, was airlifted to a trauma hospital with major injuries.

Investigators say the heavy rain, which was falling at the time of the crash, contributed to the driver losing control.