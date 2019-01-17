CAMINO (CBS13) – We’ve learned the names of the three people who died in a crash in Camino earlier this week.
Police say the victims are:
- Javier Urenda, 51, from Fremont
- Nancy Jimenez, 24, from Stockton
- Cielo Urenda, 1, from Fremont
California Highway Patrol says Javier Urenda was driving in the westbound direction when he lost control near Camino Heights Drive and spun out.
ALSO: 1-Year-Old Girl Among 3 Killed In Highway 50 Crash Near Camino
His car crossed into oncoming traffic, where it struck another vehicle.
The driver and the one-year-old girl in the back of the car were ejected.
Officers say the driver of the other vehicle, a 39-year-old man from Pollock Pines, was airlifted to a trauma hospital with major injuries.
Investigators say the heavy rain, which was falling at the time of the crash, contributed to the driver losing control.