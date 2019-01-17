SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Many cities across the Sacramento Valley saw more than two inches of rain over the past 48 hours as storms rolled through the region.

According to the NWS Sacramento’s estimates, Sacramento saw 2.68 inches as of 4 a.m. Thursday.

Curious about the #rain totals? Check out these rainfall estimates for the past 48 hours over northern #California. #cawx #CAStorm pic.twitter.com/zjQ1yRv7lR — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 17, 2019

Chico saw about 2.8 inches, while Redding saw about 2.83 inches.

Several Yolo County roads are closed due to the flooding. Highway 505 in the Dunnigan area is closed, Caltrans says. Highway 16 is also closed.

On a frontage road off Highway 505, a big rig and two cars could be seen stuck in a severely water-logged area.

The San Joaquin Valley saw less rain, but it was still significant. Modesto saw an estimated 1.22 inches of rain with the storm.

Higher elevations saw more than 4 inches of rain. Quincy saw about 4.49 inches, while Dardanelle saw 4.09 inches.

Forecasters say scattered showers and thunderstorms are still expected to roll through Northern California on Thursday into the early evening.

Much of Northern California remains under a Flash Flood Watch until 4 p.m.

Heavy snow will continue into Friday, according to forecasts, with the Blizzard Warning staying in effect until noon Thursday. Snow levels are expected to lower from the 5000’ level to about 4000’ by Thursday night.

As of Thursday morning, some Sierra spots have reported more than three feet of snow. Kingvale has seen 37″ of fresh snow, while Boreal has seen 24″ and Northstar 23″.

Chain controls are in effect on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50.