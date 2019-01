PIEDMONT (CBS13) – Another earthquake has shaken near Piedmont Thursday morning, the second day in a row in the same area.

According to USGS, the quake started at 6:11 a.m. and registered a preliminary 3.5 magnitude.

Wednesday, a preliminary 3.7 magnitude quake shook the same area. USGS later downgraded the quake to a 3.4.

Residents across the East Bay reported feeling Wednesday’s quake.