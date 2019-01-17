SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sac State police are looking for the three people who are suspected of damaging the Hornet Stadium track and football field.

The incident happened on Dec. 29 around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the trio managed to steal a campus golf cart. They then drove it onto the field at Hornet Stadium, damaging the track, turf and fencing.

A surveillance photo of the three suspects has been released.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact Sacramento State Police at (916) 278-6000.