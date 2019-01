STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 4500 block of Mist Trail Drive, Thursday evening.

Police said the officers involved are fine and the suspect was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m., police said.

SPD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 4500 block of Mist Trail Dr.

Officers are fine. Suspect was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/WKXWmUn3Zm — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 18, 2019

It is unknown at this time what prompted the shooting. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.