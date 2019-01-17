LIVE RADAR:Track the rain moving across our region in near real-time.
Filed Under:Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 39-year-old Stockton man has been arrested in connection to the death of his 4-year-old daughter, police say.

Stockton police say the child, Serenity Moore, was found with severe injuries at a home along the 8600 block of Rice Court back on Nov. 25, 2018. Moore was taken the UC Davis Medical Center, but she later died.

Kevin Carames Sr.'s booking photo. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Moore’s step-mother, 21-year-old Zulma Chavez Ventura, was arrested back then on charges of homicide and felony child abuse.

Wednesday, investigators announced that Moore’s father – Kevin Carames Sr. – had also been arrested.

Carames is facing felony child abuse charges.

