STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 39-year-old Stockton man has been arrested in connection to the death of his 4-year-old daughter, police say.

Stockton police say the child, Serenity Moore, was found with severe injuries at a home along the 8600 block of Rice Court back on Nov. 25, 2018. Moore was taken the UC Davis Medical Center, but she later died.

Moore’s step-mother, 21-year-old Zulma Chavez Ventura, was arrested back then on charges of homicide and felony child abuse.

Wednesday, investigators announced that Moore’s father – Kevin Carames Sr. – had also been arrested.

Carames is facing felony child abuse charges.