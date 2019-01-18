STOCKTON (CBS13) — While investigating a home invasion on the 2600 block of Cherokee Road, San Joaquin Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Aguirre went above and beyond for the elderly victim.

The 82-year-old Stockton woman was robbed after three men forced their way into her home on Jan. 10. The men reportedly knocked on her door, forced their way inside, knocking the woman to the ground and then took all of her cash, a phone, and her food.

The woman had just gotten home from cashing her social security check when the home invasion happened.

When Deputy Aguirre came to take a report of the crime he found out that the woman only had two eggs in her fridge. So, he took the woman to Smart and Final on Wilson Way to buy her groceries and stock her fridge.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for the three men, one white man who is 25-30-years-old and the two were described as Hispanic in their early twenties.

The investigation is still ongoing. The sheriff’s department will release more information about the crime when it becomes available.