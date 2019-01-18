CARMICHAEL (CBS13) —It’s a bargain hunter’s dream. The first-ever type of discount store is taking shoppers by storm in Carmichael, by dishing out a different type of daily deals.

Inside the plywood bins, the goods are piled up and shoppers are digging for deals.

“It’s kind of like a treasure hunt you know,” said shopper Amber Shores.

Carmichael’s newest store, Falling Prices, is showcasing slashed prices that do fall every single day, starting at just $6 on Tuesday and then dropping to $4 on Wednesdays, $2 on Thursday, $1 on Fridays and just 25 cents on Saturdays. As each day passes, the inventory dwindles.

“People just love great deals and that’s what we offer here,” said Falling Prices District Manager Michael Pizarro.

READ: Woman Bit By Dog Owner In Trail Attack Suffering Mental, Physical Trauma

Pizarro says the business owners run an online auction and already contract with various retail stores. Opening the store is a faster way to get the items off the shelves. From high-end cosmetics and home decor to sought after toys, brand name clothes and electronics, he says tens of thousands of items sold just four days after they opened.

“First day we came here, I’d probably say we saved a little bit over $100,” said shopper Vivian Valdovino.

A new age business model that’s sure to keep bargain hunter’s busy.

Falling Prices is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 am to 6 p.m and from 10 to 2 on Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays and Mondays for re-stocking and on Tuesdays, the $6 deals start again with a fresh new batch of inventory.

Pizarro says given the overwhelming response in just the first week of opening, it’s likely Falling Prices will expand into other areas and cities soon.