LOS ALAMOS (CBS13) – A bus full of people traveling from Davis crashed in Santa Barbara County Friday morning.

The crash happened a little before 6 a.m. along Highway 101, south of Los Alamos, according to California Highway Patrol.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but the bus ended up on its side off the highway.

Amtrak passengers riding a bus bound for Santa Barbara escaped serious injury this morning after their bus left Highway 101 south of Los Alamos and plunged into a ravine. Only minor injuries among some of the 24-25 passengers including the driver. CHP investigating. pic.twitter.com/ucYcmfYgwK — Keith Carls (@KCOYKeith) January 18, 2019

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say 24 people were on board the bus at the time of the crash. Seven people were taken to the hospital, all with just minor injuries.

Local media reports the bus passengers were from the Davis area and were on their way to a train station in Santa Barbara. Another bus will be reportedly taking the passengers not being transported to the hospital to the train station.