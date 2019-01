FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) — Deputies in San Joaquin County are looking for a man who they say escaped custody after returning from a day pass.

Noah Jamir Seifuddin returned to the jail Friday with family after leaving on a day pass, but deputies say he walked away from their vehicle.

Seifuddin was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.