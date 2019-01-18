SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets have been recalled after officials say they may be contaminated with wood pieces.

Perdue Foods says it became aware of the situation after three consumer complaints were filed.

There are no reports of related illnesses from the apparent contamination.

The recalled food, which are gluten-free, have an Oct. 25th, 2019 expiration date. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.