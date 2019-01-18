  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:food recall

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets have been recalled after officials say they may be contaminated with wood pieces.

Perdue Foods says it became aware of the situation after three consumer complaints were filed.

There are no reports of related illnesses from the apparent contamination.

The recalled food, which are gluten-free, have an Oct. 25th, 2019 expiration date. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s