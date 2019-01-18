LOOMIS (CBS13) – The Placer County K9 hurt during a shooting spree in Placer County is going home from the vet hospital.

Eros was injured during the Tuesday night incident that also left a 93-year-old Penryn woman and the suspect dead. The K9 was rushed into surgery at local vet hospital after the shooting.

Placer County authorities say Eros had suffered a wound to his hip area.

#Eros left the veterinarian today! He’s going home to rest and recuperate. He’s prognosis is very good! #SouthPlacerShootingSpree pic.twitter.com/2PzbL3zB3l — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 18, 2019

Friday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Eros got to go home. A group of law enforcement officers and others were there to give the K9 a standing ovation as he left the vet.

Eros will now finish up his recuperation at home.

The suspect who authorities shot and killed has been identified as 48-year-old Montana resident Stanley Stephanski III. Detectives say there is no relation between him and the woman who he allegedly shot and killed.