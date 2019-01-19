NEWMAN (CBS13) — An incredible show of support for slain police officer Ronil Singh.

233 riders and their horses attended an honor ride for Corporal Singh.

The group rode through the town of Newman.

Riders took their hats off in honor of Singh as they passed the crime scene.

Organizers say they are planning a similar ride for Davis police officer Natalie Corona.