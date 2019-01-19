Comments
NEWMAN (CBS13) — An incredible show of support for slain police officer Ronil Singh.
233 riders and their horses attended an honor ride for Corporal Singh.
The group rode through the town of Newman.
Riders took their hats off in honor of Singh as they passed the crime scene.
Organizers say they are planning a similar ride for Davis police officer Natalie Corona.
I don’t believe in murder, but … when people take a sworn oath to protect the people and then go and either abuse them or kill them… and then 9 out of 10 times walk; …. how can i not feel a bit angry at this? no he shouldn’t have died… but there are thousands of innocents who shouldn’t have either; and there was no cops marching in their memory; from elderly to children and in between. . .
I wish his family comfort and love, but I am sorry, until police apply their ‘vows’ to serve and protect 2 everyone, … I dunno why this is any more important than the innocents killed or not killed but brutalized….. and no i am not here to argue, i will not be checking back so send hate comments lol … i have said nothing wrong, nor have i even insulted him. as noted, he should not have been killed. but the reaction over 1 death vs so many more -innocents at that-and i am speaking just in 1 year alone, as well as long before it ever went on national tv as i’ve been fighting police brutality for almost 18 years on a national level… it baffles me they get this, and children get labeled thugs. smh; where are the good ones at? … oh yes… they get fired…. which reminds me of an update I need to write on a former case.
may he be at peace now; and may all of the true victims taken by those who should have been protecting them, may they too all be at peace on their new found journey.