MODESTO (CBS13) — A major metamorphosis is underway of an old dilapidated building at this Modesto church.

San Francisco graffiti artist Cameron Moberg says a friend let him know the church wanted to give him some money for a community project.

“It was enough funds to do like a 10 by 12 spot on the wall,” says Moberg. “But then I got there and I saw all the work my parents had done and I saw all the kids’ faces and I was like we’re just going to paint this whole thing right now.”

Over the weekend, youth from the church helped Moberg with the project. The space is used for the church’s youth group.

The church is now working to raise funds to fix the inside, including tearing out a wall to make it more open, replacing the flooring, and making repairs to the basketball court and nearby playground.