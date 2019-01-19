SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We’re learning more about the woman who died yesterday in a hit-and-run crash on Folsom Boulevard.

Police are identifying her as Niema Cameron. Her family now seeking justice.

Family and friends gathered at the scene this afternoon to remember the life of the 30-year-old victim.

ALSO: Police Investigating Deadly Hit-And-Run That Left Woman Dead In Street For Hours

Cameron was struck and killed by a hit and run driver around 4 o’clock Friday morning on Folsom Boulevard near 46th St.

Police recovered the car involved, left abandoned some 12 blocks away, but no driver.

Her family says Cameron had been battling mental health issues and was in the process of landing permanent housing.

Cameron was known to many residents here in east Sacramento as she would often walk the neighborhood. The family now seeking justice for Niema.

Police told the family that the car involved was reported stolen. They’re asking anyone who may have security video that morning to come forward to help police find the driver.