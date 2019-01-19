SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Nearly 50 Sacramento-area high school students are participating in a youth development program sponsored by Sacramento Fire, Sacramento Metro Fire, and the Consumnes Fire District.

The participants gain life guidance and career training.

The program is a partnership between Solutions For At Risk Youth (SFARY) and the Sacramento Regional Fire Departments, and Sacramento area school districts.

Firefighters and other positive role models coach and mentor local youth to graduate from high school and pursue higher education.

The 9-week pilot program started on December 1st and meets every Saturday from 8:45 am to 1:00 pm through the end of January.