PLYMOUTH (CBS13) — One woman is dead and a man is behind bars tonight in Amador County.

Police say 44-year-old Kyle Buchanan ran over a woman who he claims was attacking him.

That woman is reportedly 45-year-old Tina Gibbs.

Officers say Buchanan was cooperative when they arrived, telling police he was being physically attacked by the woman and he tried to drive away.

Crews flew the woman to Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, but police say she died from her injuries.