SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Blacks Lives Matter Sacramento says its hosting an alternative march to Sacramento’s sanctioned and permitted MLK Day events.

The organization says in a release that traditional MLK marches are “not the dream” of MLK Jr. Instead, it will lead a group of labor, social, political, and community groups in its own march.

The march starts at 9:30 at 1025 Alhambra Boulevard, and does not have permits or official police escorts.

Black Lives Matter released a statement, stating: “We will not be aligned with any other marches/events sponsored by the very law enforcement entities that are killing us in the street every three months. Instead, we march as, and with, the people! We will continue to build people power in Sacramento through reclaiming Martin Luther King Jr day.”

