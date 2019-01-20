By Marc Thompson
STOCKTON (CBS13) — From ominous skies in San Joaquin County to heavy fog and rain in Calaveras, drivers dealt with changing and challenging weather conditions throughout the afternoon.

“Just coming back from Stockton right now,” said Talitha Tchong-Dixon. “There was no rain and then suddenly there was a really hard downpour right across the hill kind of and I heard there was a tornado warning too.”

Heavy downpours coupled with high winds in Copperopolis, with several Tornado warnings issued throughout the area.

But despite instructions to take immediate shelter Ty Woody couldn’t resist keeping watching, “I was just outside and sitting on my front porch and the rain just came in hard and fast.”

Fortunately no injuries or major damage.

