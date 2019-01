SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Senator Kamala Harris is expected to make an announcement on her 2020 presidential run this week, perhaps as early as tomorrow.

Multiple reports suggest Harris will launch her campaign tomorrow, on Martin Luther King Jr Day, in Oakland.

Harris was the first-ever female District Attorney in San Francisco and the first-ever African-American DA in the state.