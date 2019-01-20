CISCO GROVE (CBS13) — The snow continues to come down in the Sierra.

CBS13 spotted several drivers on I-80, and they are doing what they should, taking it slow.

And in Cisco Grove, Caltrans had set up shop, stopping drivers who had yet to install chains on their tires.

Some drivers immediately got to work, even in flip-flops.

Others like Marianne Fair opted to let a professional do the work.

Marianne started her drive at one this afternoon in Fresno.

Her goal is to get to Reno. She says she knew it was going to snow but didn’t think it’d be this bad.

“Kind of nervous,” said Fair. “Going over the snow with chains. This is the first time we’ve ever been over the snow with chains all the way to Reno. Pretty scary right now.”

Caltrans has also reduced speed limits to 30 miles per hour for all drivers.