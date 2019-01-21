MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Oakland Raiders running back and Arkansas Razorback standout Darren McFadden was arrested Monday at a Whataburger in Collin County for driving while intoxicated.

McKinney police say there were called to the Whataburger in the 9000 block of West University just after midnight in regards to McFadden being asleep in the drive-thru.

McFadden was arrested and booked into the Collin County Jail and charged with DWI and resisting arrest. Each charge holds a $1,000 bond.

The 31-year-old played three seasons with the Cowboys from 2015 to 2017 after spending most of his career with the Oakland Raiders, who drafted him in the 2008 NFL Draft with the fourth overall pick. He was also a star running back at the University of Arkansas from 2005 to 2007.