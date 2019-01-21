  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:fresno

FRESNO (AP) — Authorities in central California say a man who stole a mail truck was arrested after crashing the vehicle and then breaking into a business while trying to hide.

Police say officers were dispatched Saturday afternoon following reports of a crash involving a postal truck in northwest Fresno. They determined the truck had been stolen and the suspected thief had sprinted from the scene.

The Fresno Bee reports the suspect smashed the window of a nearby business and hid inside. Officers arrested the man, who was not identified.

He was treated at a hospital for an injury to his hand.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

