  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gavin Newsom, Surgeon General
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Dr. Nadine Burke Harris attends Roads to Respect Conference at the California Endowment on February 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Rape Treatment Center)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the appointment of a pediatrician as California’s first-ever surgeon general.

Newsom said in a news release that Dr. Nadine Burke Harris will focus on combating the root causes of serious health conditions and use her office to reach young families across the state.

Burke Harris is the founder and chief executive of the Center for Youth Wellness in San Francisco, which aims to improve the health of children exposed to toxic stress and trauma early in life.

Her annual salary will be $200,000. She is a Democrat.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s