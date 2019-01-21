EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — The special needs school where a teen with autism died last November after being restrained is officially closing.

Guiding Hands School announced Monday that they will officially close Friday, after notifying the Department of Education (CDE) of their decision to retire their Nonpublic School Certification on Jan. 17.

RELATED: Teen With Autism Dies After Being Restrained At School: Family’s Attorney Questions ‘Inaccuracies’ In Initial Reports

In a statement, the school said though they “categorically deny the allegations asserted by the CDE in its premature Notice of Revocation, the decision to surrender our certification is in the best interest of and for the benefit of our students, their parents, and our staff.”

The California State Department of Education revoked certification for the Guiding Hands School in El Dorado Hills on Jan. 10, after 13-year-old Max Benson died in November.

Guiding Hands School opened in 1993.