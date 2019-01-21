LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A home belonging to Manny Pacquiao in Los Angeles was ransacked by burglars over the weekend while the boxer was away fighting in the welterweight championship bout in Las Vegas.

The burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Plymouth Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles police. CBS2 confirmed with the family that the home belongs to Pacquiao.

The circumstances of the burglary, what was taken and when it was discovered were not immediately disclosed. There were no word of any arrests.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao defeated Adrien Broner in a unanimous decision Saturday night at the MGM Grand.

Read the full story at CBSLosAngeles.com.