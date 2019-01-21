  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A home belonging to Manny Pacquiao in Los Angeles was ransacked by burglars over the weekend while the boxer was away fighting in the welterweight championship bout in Las Vegas.

The burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Plymouth Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles police. CBS2 confirmed with the family that the home belongs to Pacquiao.

The circumstances of the burglary, what was taken and when it was discovered were not immediately disclosed. There were no word of any arrests.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao defeated Adrien Broner in a unanimous decision Saturday night at the MGM Grand.

Read the full story at CBSLosAngeles.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s