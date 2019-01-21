RIPON (CBS13) — A Modesto man was arrested in Ripon Sunday after officers responded to a glass break alarm on the 1200 block of Franzia Dr.

At approximately 4:32 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a model home and said they found an upstairs window had been broken. Police did not find a suspect in the home or the immediate area but did obtain physical evidence from the scene.

About four hours later, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle parked near the businesses at 856 N. Jack Tone Road. Officer found a 29-year-old Jonathon Kohlnhofer in the vehicle and said they observed drugs in plain sight.

A later search revealed heroin and burglary tools in his possession.

After an investigation, officers linked him to the burglary at the model home.

Kohlnhofer was arrested and taken to the San Joaquin County Jail.