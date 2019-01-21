ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities say a Nevada man wanted in connection to a string of recent burglaries was arrested in Roseville.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says Sparks, Nevada police alerted that a wanted man could possibly be in their area.

Special operations detectives were able to trace the man – identified as 35-year-old Reno resident Timothy Trujillo – to a parking lot in Roseville on Jan. 11. While trying to arrest him, Trujillo allegedly struck a deputy and ran off.

However, after a short chase, Trujillo was caught and put in handcuffs.

Deputies found meth, stolen property and suspected burglary tools in Trujillo’s car. Aside from the Nevada burglaries, deputies also now believe Trujillo is linked to some thefts in Placer County as well.

Trujillo has been booked into South Placer Jail and is facing charges of assaulting and resisting a peace officer, possession of burglary tools, possession of meth and burglary. He’s being held without bail.