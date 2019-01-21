  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Scott Jones

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said he is on the road to recovery after having emergency gallbladder surgery.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Sheriff Jones revealed he had to go to the emergency room last Monday after experiencing excruciating pain. Jones said doctors found his gallbladder was “rotten, necrotic and gangrenous” and removed it.

Sheriff Jones underwent three surgeries, he says, and spent the week in the hospital.

“Although I have future treatment and procedures in the weeks and months ahead, I am out of the hospital, doing well and on the road to recovery,” Sheriff Jones wrote.

The surgeries took place at Mercy San Juan hospital.

Earlier in January, the 51-year-old Jones was sworn-in for his third term as Sacramento County Sheriff.

