(credit: CHP Auburn)

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A semi-truck lost a large load of sheets of marble Monday afternoon while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in Roseville.

The spill caused traffic delays west of Taylor Road Monday afternoon,  blocking three lanes of the freeway.

Caltrans said the truck lost several thousand pounds of stone and warned drivers of severe delays.

CHP Auburn said only the far-right lane was closed by 4:30 p.m. Monday. Caltrans was expected on scene at 5 p.m. to assist with the cleanup.

