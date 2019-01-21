ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A semi-truck lost a large load of sheets of marble Monday afternoon while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in Roseville.

The spill caused traffic delays west of Taylor Road Monday afternoon, blocking three lanes of the freeway.

Traffic Delay: E/B I-80 west of Taylor Road. Spilled load of marble blocking 3, 4, & 5 lanes. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/RBZu76mSja — CHP Auburn (@CHPAuburn) January 22, 2019

Caltrans said the truck lost several thousand pounds of stone and warned drivers of severe delays.

CHP Auburn said only the far-right lane was closed by 4:30 p.m. Monday. Caltrans was expected on scene at 5 p.m. to assist with the cleanup.