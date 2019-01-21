YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – Autopsy reports show a Bay Area couple was intoxicated when they died after falling from a popular Yosemite overlook.

The couple – 29-year-old Vishnu Viswanath and 30-year-old Meekakshi Moorthy – reportedly died of multiple injuries to the head, neck, chest and abdomen after falling down Taft Point late October.

According to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department coroner’s report, an autopsy found the couple was “intoxicated with ethyl alcohol” before they died.

Viswanath’s brother told reporters back in October that the pair was apparently taking a selfie before they fell.

Park visitors found a tripod near the ledge the next morning and alerted rangers, who soon spotted the pair’s bodies 800-feet down Taft Point.

There are no railings on the edge of Taft Point – a vista that offers visitors a vertigo-inducing view of Yosemite Valley.

Moorthy and Viswanath wree Indian expats living in California. The couple updated a travel blog called “Holidays & Happily Ever Afters.”