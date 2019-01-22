SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dave Matthews Band announced Tuesday they will be playing in Sacramento in September as part of their 2019 North American Summer Tour.
The tour includes a stop at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, September 7, according to a statement from Kings public relations.
On Thursday starting at 10 a.m., members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will get access to presale tickets at Warehouse.DaveMatthewsBand.com.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 22 at 10 a.m.
Dave Matthews Band released their latest album, Come Tomorrow, in 2018.
Here’s the full list of tour dates and locations:
02/15 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Dave & Tim Riviera Maya
02/16 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Dave & Tim Riviera Maya
02/17 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Dave & Tim Riviera Maya
03/06 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
03/08 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
03/10 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
03/12 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
03/13 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
03/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Live
03/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/20 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
03/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr Theatre
03/23 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
03/25 – Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar
03/27 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
03/28 – Vienna, AT @ Stadhalle
03/30 – Padova, IT @ Gran Teatro Geox
04/01 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
04/03 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
04/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
04/30 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center
05/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena
05/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Jazz and Heritage Festival
05/07 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Center
05/15 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
05/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/19 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
06/21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/22 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
06/29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/05 – Elkhorn, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/06 – Elkhorn, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/09 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Center
07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/12 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/23 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
07/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
08/23 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/24 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/27 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/30 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
08/31 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/01 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/04 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/06 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
09/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival