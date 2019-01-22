SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra addressed accusations of mistreatment to students in the Stockton Unified School District Tuesday.

The claims were investigated by the California Department of Justice and Becerra said the DOJ entered a settlement with the school district and the Stockton Police Department to “address system-wide violations of civil and constitutional rights of African American and Latino students and students with disabilities.”

“We found discrimination against students with disabilities. When students acted out due to their disabilities, they were at times referred to law enforcement. We found that law enforcement referrals had a disparate impact on African American and Latino students at Stockton Unified,” Becerra said.

READ: Gov. Newsom Supports Tech Program To Give Incarcerated Youth Better Opportunities Outside Of Jail

The district and DOJ agreed on a five-year plan to create more effective policies to prevent discrimination and to provide better training to crisis intervention officers who help students with mental health needs.

He also said the investigation identified unconstitutional search and seizure practices which led to students being “criminalized for minor misconduct.”

The DOJ and the district’s five-year plan includes these terms: