SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Uber driver Dax Castro had to battle a drunken passenger for control of his vehicle while flying down a Sacramento freeway over the weekend.

Video of the hair-raising incident is going viral on social media.

On Saturday night, Castro was headed northbound on Interstate 5 just south of the Interstate 5/Highway 50 split, taking the passenger to Downtown Sacramento when the the passenger grabbed Castro’s hand, said Castro.

“You gotta let go of my hand, bro…I don’t think so,” said Castro.

The man then lunged forward and grabbed the steering wheel, and a struggle between the two men ensued. Castro grabbed the man’s arm, trying to hold him back.

Passenger: “We’re gonna go.”

Castro: “You gotta let go, man.”

Passenger: “No. We gonna go crazy.”

After struggling some more, the passenger said, “Love you, brother. Love you, brother.”

Castro then says the man whispered, “We’re gonna die.”

Castro: “We’re not gonna die man, but you gotta let go.”

Castro then pulled his vehicle to a stop. CHP officers arrested the man at a nearby donut shop after he was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.19.

Castro says he was lucky he was bigger than the passenger.

“Just when you think you’ve seen everything as an Uber driver something else happens that just blows your mind. I’m so happy to be alive. I could have died literally died on the freeway when this a****** grab my steering wheel,” he said in a statement.