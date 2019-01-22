SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Activist Erin Brockovich will join wildfire survivors to protest PG&E’s plan to file for bankruptcy.

The protest will be held on the south steps of the State Capitol on Tuesday.

Brockovich, whose investigation into groundwater contamination in the small California town of Hinkley resulted in PG&E settling a class-action lawsuit for $333 million, tweeted back on Jan. 14 in support of Camp Fire victims.

People are dead and it could have been prevented. There needs to be a criminal investigation. Nothing will change till the people who make decisions are held accountable and know they will be held accountable https://t.co/2ZRnIuV4ph @PGE4Me #California #wildfires — erin brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) January 14, 2019

“People are dead and it could have been prevented. There needs to be a criminal investigation. Nothing will change till the people who make decisions are held accountable and know they will be held accountable,” Brockovich wrote.

Last week, PG&E announced plans to file for Chapter 11 because of its lack of funds to pay potential liabilities from the wine country and Camp wildfires.