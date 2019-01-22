CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Combine an arctic blast of cold air, add water from Lake Erie, top it off with some wind and you get some stunning natural made ice sculptures that you have to see to believe.

The shores of Lake Erie have been transformed into some sort of mystical ice fairy tale land thanks to mother nature.

Winds kicked up water that splashed and froze onto anything it could reach, docks, piers, light posts, even navigational buoys.

Noah Harrison took this incredible photos Monday at Miller Road Park in Avon Lake, that’s about 30 miles west of Cleveland.

