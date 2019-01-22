  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Photo Credit: Noah Harrison/CBS Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Combine an arctic blast of cold air, add water from Lake Erie, top it off with some wind and you get some stunning natural made ice sculptures that you have to see to believe.

Photo Credit: Noah Harrison

The shores of Lake Erie have been transformed into some sort of mystical ice fairy tale land thanks to mother nature.

Photo Credit: Noah Harrison

Winds kicked up water that splashed and froze onto anything it could reach, docks, piers, light posts, even navigational buoys.

Noah Harrison took this incredible photos Monday at Miller Road Park in Avon Lake, that’s about 30 miles west of Cleveland.

See more pictures of Harrison’s pictures on CBS Pittsburgh’s Website

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s