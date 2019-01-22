ISLETON (CBS13) — The Isleton Bridge is back open Tuesday night after being closed for more than 20 hours, including during this morning’s commute.

Caltrans says the 95-year-old historic bridge is operated by a computer. Around 3 p.m. Monday, the computer malfunctioned, causing the bridge to get stuck in the upright position.

Crews were able to get the parts to make repairs just before noon Tuesday.

This was the fourth time since Thanksgiving that the bridge was forced to close because of an equipment failure.

CBS13 asked Caltrans what they are doing to prevent the problem from happening again.

Spokesperson Dennis Keaton said, “What’s in the works right now is putting together a project for all of these bridges along the delta to have a refurbished contract to invest more money into replacing some of these parts sooner rather than later.”

Caltrans says it expects to get the money to pay for the bridge repairs within the next year.