SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Republic FC has a new billionaire investor at the helm as it pushes for bringing MLS to Sacramento.

Tuesday, the team announced that Ron Burkle has joined on as lead investor for the club.

Burkle, 66, was part of the original team of investors that helped keep the Sacramento Kings from moving to Seattle.

According to Forbes, Burkle is worth an estimated $2 billion.

Republic FC has been working to sharpen its bid as an MLS team since it was passed over by the league.

Sacramento was considered one of three finalists for being awarded an MLS team recently. Instead, Cincinnati and Nashville won bids.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber previously said Sacramento “has some things to finalize with their ownership group.”

Burkle’s investment firm Yucaipa Companies has stakes in several grocery companies, like Food 4 Less and Ralphs Grocery Co., Barnes & Noble and GameSpy. He also is part owner of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.