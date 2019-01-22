SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento city council is set to discuss an emergency ordinance that could ban certain items from public demonstrations.

If passed, the measure would ban items like firearms, lanterns, shields – and even balloons.

Police say recent incidents – both locally and nationally – where people have used items like bottles, rocks, bats, pepper spray, knives and sticks to injure or damage property is what’s prompting them to push for the new ordinance.

The ordinance would add specific restrictions on items people can carry during a public demonstration.

LINK: Read The Full Proposed Ordinance Banning Certain Items At Protests Here

Deputy Chief of Police Dave Peletta is set to talk to the council about the proposed ordinance.

A two-thirds vote from the city council is required for the ordinance to be adopted. It would go into effect immediately if adopted.

The Sacramento city council meeting will be open to the public at 5 p.m. Tuesday.