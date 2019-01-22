  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) – California Highway Patrol crews staged a dramatic rescue of two hikers at Yosemite National Park who became trapped ahead of last week’s major storm.

According to the video posted on the Central Division Air Operations Facebook Page, the two hikers from England became lost as they attempted to hike from North Dome to Yosemite Valley on January 15th. Both men lost the trail in the snow and became trapped in a crevasse, and couldn’t continue due to a 2,000 foot vertical drop. They were also unable to turn around.

The hikers called 911 from a cellphone and spent the night exposed to temperatures below freezing.

Read the full story at CBSSanFrancisco.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s