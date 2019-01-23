  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:California State Assembly, Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, Sexual Misconduct Allegations

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Amid a MeToo investigation, a former California Assemblyman accused of sexual misconduct has now returned to the Capitol by registering as a lobbyist.

Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, a former Democratic Assemblyman from Los Angeles, registered as a lobbyist the same week investigators found that he likely harassed staffers by pressing himself against them and even trying to kiss an employee.

Records show there were at least two complaints against Ridley-Thomas before he resigned at the end of 2017.

Ridley-Thomas has denied the allegations.

