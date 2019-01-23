  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Vallejo

VALLEJO (KPIX 5) — The federal government shutdown has thrown a lot of people’s lives into chaos, but in Vallejo, it is also affecting some whose lives ended more than a century ago.

The Mare Island Naval Cemetery is the oldest military graveyard on the West Coast, established before the Civil War. The cemetery is the resting place of more than 800 veterans dating back to the war of 1812 and even contains the remains of Anna Key, the daughter of “Star Spangled Banner” songwriter Francis Scott Key.

On Tuesday, a group of veterans visiting the site found 70-foot pine tree had toppled in one of the recent storms, knocking over several headstones.

It’s just the latest outrage to hit this forgotten memorial.

Read the full story at CBSSanFrancisco.com

