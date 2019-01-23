  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say two men are under arrest after a suspected chop shop was uncovered on Tuesday.

According to the Modesto Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Staci Lane to investigate a public nuisance call.

At the home, officers discovered three cars that had been reported stolen. The cars were in various stages of being stripped, officers say.

The stolen cars that were being stripped. (Credit: Modesto Police)

Two men, 36-year-old Zachary West and 34-year-old Robert Williams, were soon arrested.

The men are now facing auto theft, operating a chop shop, criminal conspiracy and probation/parole violations charges.

Modesto police say the incident is a good reminder for people to always know your neighbors.

