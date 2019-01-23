MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say two men are under arrest after a suspected chop shop was uncovered on Tuesday.

According to the Modesto Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Staci Lane to investigate a public nuisance call.

At the home, officers discovered three cars that had been reported stolen. The cars were in various stages of being stripped, officers say.

Two men, 36-year-old Zachary West and 34-year-old Robert Williams, were soon arrested.

The men are now facing auto theft, operating a chop shop, criminal conspiracy and probation/parole violations charges.

Modesto police say the incident is a good reminder for people to always know your neighbors.