  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:citrus heights, North Highlands, power outage

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A car that crashed into a power pole Citrus Heights is the reason thousands of people in North Highlands are without power Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Auburn Boulevard and Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights a little after 7:30 a.m. A power pole was struck and came down, causing the power outage.

According to SMUD, more than 14,000 customers in neighboring North Highlands are without power.

Citrus Heights police say Auburn Boulevard from Manzanita to Greenback Lane is temporarily closed for the time being.

SMUD says power should be restored by 8:40 a.m.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s