CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A car that crashed into a power pole Citrus Heights is the reason thousands of people in North Highlands are without power Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Auburn Boulevard and Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights a little after 7:30 a.m. A power pole was struck and came down, causing the power outage.

Car into power pole the cause of large outage this morning. @SMUDUpdates crews working to safely restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for patience. https://t.co/R7TLtSGpix for updates and info. https://t.co/TDd7TwAhmI — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 23, 2019

According to SMUD, more than 14,000 customers in neighboring North Highlands are without power.

Citrus Heights police say Auburn Boulevard from Manzanita to Greenback Lane is temporarily closed for the time being.

SMUD says power should be restored by 8:40 a.m.