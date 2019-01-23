Comments
AUBURN (CBS13) – A Sacramento man is under arrest after detectives say he tried to meet up with an underage girl for sex.
The arrest happened back on Jan. 10, according to the Placer County Jail booking logs.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Sacramento resident Anthony Guizzetti had been chatting with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl on social media. He allegedly offered to pay her for sex.
Guizzetti traveled to Placer County after setting up a meeting with the girl.
Instead, he was met by detectives and arrested.
Meth, heroin and a glass pipe were later found by detectives in the motel room Guizzetti had rented.
Guizzetti was booked into the Auburn Jail and is being held on $240,000 bail.