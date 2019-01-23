AUBURN (CBS13) – A Sacramento man is under arrest after detectives say he tried to meet up with an underage girl for sex.

The arrest happened back on Jan. 10, according to the Placer County Jail booking logs.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Sacramento resident Anthony Guizzetti had been chatting with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl on social media. He allegedly offered to pay her for sex.

Anthony Guizzetti, 51, of Sacramento was arrested for contacting & attempting to meet up with who he believed was a 15-year old girl to have sex. Instead, he was met by detectives. He was also arrested for having meth, heroin, and a glass pipe. More: https://t.co/iLiShx1M94 pic.twitter.com/q9mIq0kncH — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 23, 2019

Guizzetti traveled to Placer County after setting up a meeting with the girl.

Instead, he was met by detectives and arrested.

Meth, heroin and a glass pipe were later found by detectives in the motel room Guizzetti had rented.

Guizzetti was booked into the Auburn Jail and is being held on $240,000 bail.